Josh Gordon reacts to Seahawks claiming him off waivers in Instagram post

Josh Gordon was claimed off waivers on Friday, and the ex-Patriots wide receiver seems thrilled with the result.

Gordon was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, who were 28th on the waiver priority list. The 28-year-old wide receiver is pretty pumped to be heading out west, according to his Instagram story posted shortly after the news leaked.

"Looove This! #gohawks," Gordon wrote.

Check out his post below:

Gordon was cut by the Patriots on Thursday following a brief stint on injured reserve. Now, he'll be on the receiving end of passes thrown by another great quarterback in Russell Wilson.

With that, plus the fact the Seahawks at 6-2 on the year and in the mix for a spot in the playoffs, it's easy to see why Gordon would be excited.

