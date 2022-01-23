Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week. In the final three games of the regular season, he played a combined 41 snaps and caught one pass for 5 yards.

The Chiefs also will play without cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) and running back Darrel Williams (toe). Both players were questionable coming into the day.

Fenton injured his back in pregame warmups last week and was inactive. Williams played only eight snaps last week, getting 4 yards on one carry.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Josh Kaindoh and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

The Bills come into the game healthy with no player having a designation.

Their inactives are receiver Marquez Stevenson, running back Matt Breida, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, safety Josh Thomas (practice squad elevation) and cornerback Nick McCloud (practice squad elevation).

Defensive end Mario Addison was the only player even listed with an injury during the practice week. He was limited by a shoulder injury on Wednesday and Thursday before moving up to a full session on Friday.

Josh Gordon, Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams inactive for the Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk