Will Josh Gordon quick learn Patriots system? Josh McDaniels says yes, Tom Brady not so sure

One week after it was announced that the Patriots acquired Josh Gordon in a trade, Tom Brady is still not ready to pin his hopes on the new guy.



Brady spoke to Jim Gray during Westwood One's Monday Night Football broadcast less than 24 hours after falling to the Lions -- a game where the Patriots could've used some receiver help.



"I'm not gonna make any projections or expectations," Brady said when asked about Gordon. "I just met him a week ago. He's working to learn. He's working to [learn] how we do things. Whenever he's back healthy and out there, that's when we get to work and see what we're all capable of when we're out there. It's just a work in progress. We're working through a lot of things."



Gordon was limited in practices last week with a hamstring injury. He was ruled inactive before Sunday night's game in Detroit, watching from the sidelines as Brady was able to complete just 14 of 26 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception.



Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said in a conference call on Monday that he wasn't concerned about Gordon's ability to figure out what exactly the Patriots are doing offensively, even though he's new to the building.



"I'm not worried at all about Josh's ability to pick up our system," McDaniels explained. "He's already demonstrated an ability to do that. I think he'll be fine, and the guys we have are doing the same thing. They're working hard each week, and we have enough variance in our system to tweak it based on the opponent that we play and that's our job."





















If Gordon can get involved, it might help relax some of the double-teams that have faced Rob Gronkowski through three weeks of the regular season and bogged down the Patriots passing game.