Josh Gordon questionable to return with knee injury

Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was injured while trying to chase down Markus Golden following a strip-sack of Tom Brady in the first half.

Gordon’s leg was pinned underneath him as Golden went into the end zone, giving the Giants 14 unanswered points in 1:27 and a 14-14 tie. The Patriots took the halftime lead on a quarterback sneak with 36 seconds left in the second quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon remained on the field at the end of the play before being helped off.

He entered the blue medical tent and exited to ride a stationary bicycle, but he did not return in the Patriots’ final series of the first half.

The team lists him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Gordon’s absence leaves the Patriots with Julian Edelman and undrafted free agents Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski in their three receiver package.

Meyers led the Patriots with three catches for 53 yards in the first half.

The Patriots earlier lost safety Patrick Chung (chest) and tight end Matt LaCosse (knee). The team lists them as questionable to return.

LaCosse’s departure leaves Ryan Izzo as the team’s only tight end.

Giants defensive lineman Olsen Pierre is out with a concussion.