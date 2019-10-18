Josh Gordon out of practice again on Friday

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon left the team’s Week Six win over the Giants with a knee injury and it may impact his availability for this Monday’s game against the Giants’ co-tenants at MetLife Stadium

Gordon missed a second straight day of practice on Friday. The Patriots will practice again on Saturday and issue their injury designations for the game against the Jets.

Gordon was joined on the sidelines by a pair of tight ends. Matt LaCosse has missed both days this week with a knee injury while Ryan Izzo was added to the report on Friday with a concussion.

That leaves Benjamin Watson and Eric Tomlinson as the team’s healthy tight ends. Neither player has appeared in a game with the team this season, although Watson was on the roster for the preseason.