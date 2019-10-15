We likely won't know until later in the week whether Josh Gordon can play against the New York Jets.

But he's in an optimistic mood, at least.

The New England Patriots wide receiver posted an inspirational message to Instagram around midday Tuesday while his teammates practiced outside Gillette Stadium.

"If you fall, fall on your back. If you look up, you can get up," Gordon wrote in the caption.

Gordon wasn't spotted at practice Tuesday as he recovers from a left leg injury he suffered in last Thursday's win over the New York Giants.

Gordon's injury reportedly isn't expected to be serious, and the wideout has an extra day to recover before Monday night's matchup in New York.

It's too early to tell whether he'll be good to go against the Jets, but it appears the 28-year-old is in good spirits.

Josh Gordon posts uplifting Instagram message following knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston