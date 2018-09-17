Josh Gordon posts photo of Terry Rozier after traded to Patriots

Josh Gordon cemented himself in "Weird Celtics Twitter" lore after posting a photo of Terry Rozier in a Patriots jersey around the time of the trade that sent Gordon to New England.

Rozier broke out the Drew Bledsoe jersey after defeating Eric Bledsoe and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs this past spring.

Gordon seems excited to join the Patriots, but also a Boston sports scene that includes Youngstown, Ohio native, Rozier.

Maybe Rozier can show up to opening night in Gordon's Patriots jersey really spark the relationship.

