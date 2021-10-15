Josh Gordon plans on making most of his latest opportunity

Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon had not played a game since Dec. 15, 2019, when he stepped on the field last week. Gordon saw nine snaps against the Bills, catching one pass for 11 yards.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he anticipated Gordon getting around 20 snaps last week, but the team’s early deficit changed those plans. Gordon should see more opportunities this week.

Gordon, 30, is just happy to have a job in the NFL. Five suspensions have led to the one-time All-Pro playing only 56 games in the 10 seasons since he entered the league as a second-round supplemental choice of the Browns.

“The opportunities, it’s a blessing. It’s a blessing to have,” Gordon said, via Matt Derrick of the Associated Press. “Most importantly, this one being here. It’s brand new. It’s current. I’m in the present. I’m taking it all in stride, and I’m enjoying it.”

Gordon signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad Sept. 28, one day after the NFL reinstated him. The Chiefs promoted him to the game-day roster after only three practices.

“Really you have to have an extreme level of focus if you want to do anything consistently well in life,” Gordon said. “I think perseverance and gratitude, just appreciation for every day, being able to wake up being healthy, having the resources I have at my disposal to use and really go out there and get what it is that I desire most in life, and that right now is playing football in the NFL.”

Gordon hasn’t played a full season since appearing in all 16 games as a rookie. He played 14 games the next season when he led the league with 1,646 receiving yards.

Gordon plans on making this stay in the NFL a long one but one day at a time.

“Fortunately, I don’t have the wear and tear on my body that somebody I guess normally at this age and stage in their career, so hopefully I can play until I’m 37, 38, who knows,” Gordon said. “I’m just fortunate, I think, to be in this position. I don’t feel like there’s a rush to do anything or do something I’ve done in the past. I just want to be a part of a great team and a great organization, play my role.”

Josh Gordon plans on making most of his latest opportunity originally appeared on Pro Football Talk