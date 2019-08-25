Josh Gordon takes next step in return to Patriots

Josh Gordon is back at practice for the New England Patriots.

The 28-year-old wide receiver was spotted in full pads at Patriots practice on Sunday, meaning he has passed his required physical and has been removed from the non-football injury list.

WR Josh Gordon (10) is dressed in full pads at practice today, which is an indication he is being removed from the non-football injury list. pic.twitter.com/nW0vGX27dA — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 25, 2019

Exiting the NFI list means the only obstacle left in Gordon’s return from suspension is getting into physical shape for the Patriots’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8.

That’s quite a journey for a player who applied for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension fewer than three weeks ago and was granted it on Aug. 16.

Josh Gordon has two weeks to get ready before the Patriots's season opener. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Now set to officially enter the Patriots’ active roster, Gordon could quickly join Julian Edelman as Tom Brady’s top two targets headed into this season. There’s plenty of depth behind that pairing though, including Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett and first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry.

One player no longer in that group is veteran Maurice Harris, who was waived Sunday according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

