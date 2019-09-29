Josh Gordon fined $10K by NFL for facemask penalty that injured his finger

Between losing 15-yard yards and needing his fingers to be taped up, you would have thought New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon paid quite a price for his facemask penalty against the New York Jets last Sunday.

The NFL disagreed.

Gordon was fined $10,527 by the NFL on Saturday for the facemask penalty, according to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. That’s definitely not the harshest NFL discipline Gordon has encountered in his career, but it’s still a rough break.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

The penalty was committed in the third quarter last week when Josh Gordon blocked Jets cornerback Nate Hairston on a run from wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. As far as facemask penalties go, it seemed pretty incidental.

Gordon came away from the encounter shaking his left hand then walking off while holding his fingers. Patriots trainers taped his ring and pinky fingers together and he was back in for the Patriots’ next drive.

The injury doesn’t seem likely to affect Gordon’s availability for this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Gordon is not currently listed on the Patriots’ customarily extensive injury report.

Through three games this season, Gordon has posted 11 catches, 175 receiving yards and one touchdown on 20 targets.

Josh Gordon needed his left ring and pinky fingers taped up after catching them in a facemask. (Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports)

More from Yahoo Sports: