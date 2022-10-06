Rookie receiver Treylon Burks missed practice Wednesday with a toe injury, so maybe that means a bigger role for Josh Gordon. Maybe.

The receiver is on the team’s practice squad.

The Titans have activated him twice this season, but he has played only 24 offensive snaps with one target and no catches.

“It’s coming along. I’ve kind of just got to go at it day-by-day, step-by-step and wait for my opportunity and make sure I’m ready,” Gordon said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “But I’m pretty comfortable right now with the plays, and I’ve got all the help I can get from the coaches and my teammates with the plays and everything like that. It’s just a matter of where they might feel the most use for me, and get the most use out of me, whether it be in the slot or outside. I’m not 100 percent sure, but we’ll find out.”

Gordon had only five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown last season. He hasn’t had a reception since Week 17 of 2021, a 5-yard catch for the Chiefs.

Now on the Titans’ practice squad, Gordon has no idea what each week might bring. Will he play? How much will be play? Will he see the ball?

It’s a long way from the 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns he had for the Browns in his All-Pro season of 2013.

“For me, it’s tough,” Gordon said. “I’ve got to get in where I can fit in and wait to see how things shake out, to see if I could be at least. I think my time will come. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but I think that’s just part of it, and more than anything, I’m just learning to enjoy what I have going for me right now.”

Josh Gordon patiently waiting to find a role with the Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk