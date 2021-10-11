This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

For the first time since 2019, receiver Josh Gordon has caught an NFL pass.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their second drive, with Gordon making an 11-yard catch on his first target early in the second quarter. While the play initially appeared broken, Patrick Mahomes — as he so often does — kept things alive by rolling to his right. Then he threw across his body back to Gordon, who jumped up and made the pass complete at Buffalo’s 34-yard line.

Kansas City continued down the field to score on a play that had a lot of pre-snap action, but ultimately resulted in Mahomes rolling to his right and finding receiver Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.

It’s a little bit of redemption for Pringle, who fumbled a kickoff in the first quarter.

Mahomes has started 8-of-14 passing for 73 yards with a touchdown. He’s also Kansas City’s leading rusher so far, recording 20 yards on four carries.

Josh Gordon makes first Chiefs catch as Kansas City takes 10-7 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk