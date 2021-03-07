Josh Gordon makes a big splash in his return to football

For the third straight year, football season ended and an alternate football league appeared. For the first time since this new trend of non-football-season football, the alternate football league has employed a bona fide football star.

Former NFL receiver Josh Gordon, who in 2013 generated more receiving yards (in only 14 games) than Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens ever gained in a single season, made his Fan Controlled Football debut on Saturday night. Gordon caught two touchdown passes, including a walk-off Hail Mary to allow the Zappers to beat the previously-unbeaten Beasts in the final week of the inaugural regular season.

The Seahawks officially released Gordon this week at his request, clearing the way for him to play in another league. Gordon also has played for the Patriots in a sporadic NFL career that dates back to 2012.

After the game, Gordon explained his decision to seize the opportunity to play football. He decided that it made more sense than sitting at home, and that he had a chance to be “part of something bigger than myself” and to “impart some wisdom” to younger players.

Gordon’s performance, which consisted of four catches for 70 yards, came without quarterback John Manziel throwing the passes. Manziel missed a second straight game due to emergency dental surgery.

Manziel and Gordon, teammates in Cleveland for a brief period of time, could be reunited next weekend, in the first round of the FCF playoffs.

