Josh Gordon (knee) cleared for full practice, Seahawks not setting any expectations

The Seattle Seahawks won't practice until Thursday given that their next game is on "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers. That's when the team will get its first good look at newly acquired Josh Gordon.

Pete Carroll said that Gordon (knee) has been cleared for full participation in practice. Seattle claimed Gordon off of waivers last Friday from the New England Patriots. The Seahawks were apparently the only team to put in a claim on the veteran wideout.

Carroll noted that Gordon appeared "bright, sharp and ready to learn" based on their conversation Monday morning. Carroll added that Gordon was hoping he'd end up with Seattle.

"He's ready to go," Carroll said. "He's really clear – excited to be here. We had a good conversation about a lot of topics."

The Seahawks won't set any expectations for Gordon from a playing time or production standpoint. Carroll said on Monday that Gordon would have to earn every opportunity and that nothing would be given to him.

Seattle obviously loved what they saw on tape from Gordon, but won't fully know what they have in him until this week in practice.

"There's no expectation on how much he'll play or contribute or whatever. We'll see what happens," Carroll said. "He's looking for the opportunity to make something happen to help the club."

Russell Wilson expressed his excitement to get to work with Gordon following Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Josh has been a tremendous receiver. I think it's going to be just great having him into the group that we already have, we have so many great receivers already, so we're excited to get him here this week. I'm sure he'll do a great job."



Gordon caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Patriots. He was put on IR with a knee injury before being waived by New England. Seattle is 7-2, but the offense could use another consistent weapon in the passing game.





The best-case scenario is that Gordon assumes the reps of David Moore and Jaron Brown without impacting DK Metcalf's role.

Gordon is likely to make his Seahawks debut on Monday against the 49ers.

