Josh Gordon has 'interesting' response to NFL's post about his IR designation

The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday, but the situation is a lot more complicated than it sounds.

After initial reports suggested Gordon would not return this season, it now appears that may not be the case. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports while Gordon's Patriots career is "likely over," the 28-year old could wind up playing for a new team this year if and when New England releases him.

Adding to all of the confusion was Gordon's response on Instagram to the NFL's announcement of his IR designation. "Interesting," he commented.

As for what Gordon finds interesting, your guess is as good as ours. One thing is for sure: this situation seems like it's going to take a few more twists and turns.

With Gordon's tenure as a Patriot possibly coming to an end, here's an updated look at the Patriots' WR depth chart.

