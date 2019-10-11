Josh Gordon injury: Patriots WR leaves game vs. Giants after awkward leg twist

FOXBORO, Mass. -- The New England Patriots are losing depth at wide receiver fast.

The defending Super Bowl champs already ruled out wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring injury) before Thursday night's game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, and in the second quarter the Pats lost Josh Gordon after his leg got awkwardly tangled up trying to make a tackle.

The sequence started when the Giants sacked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Gordon tried to make a play at the goal line and his leg appeared to get caught. He went into the blue medical tent after walking gingerly off the field under his own power.

Tail end of that play. Josh Gordon left leg. He does walk off the field under his own power and is now in the medical tent. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/QZbAvIETbd — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2019

Gordon emerged from the medical tent and did some stretches before hopping on the stationary bike. The Patriots officially announced in the third quarter that Gordon is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Julian Edelman and rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are the top three Patriots wide receivers while Dorsett and Gordon unavailable.

