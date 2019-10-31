Update: Josh Gordon was indeed waived Thursday

The NFL did not list the Patriots as having waived receiver Josh Gordon in the official transactions report they put on their NFL Communications site available to the media.

Gordon was, however, listed on the personnel report sent to NFL teams.

An NFL spokesman said Gordon inadvertently was left off the list made available to the media and was being updated to show the Patriots had waived Gordon.

So officially, the Patriots did cut Gordon from injured reserve Thursday.

That means he either will be claimed Friday or become a free agent Friday. It seems likely multiple teams will put in a claim for Gordon.

Miami has the top waiver claim, according to the NFL, followed by Cincinnati, Washington, Atlanta and the Jets respectively.