Josh Gordon inactive for Seahawks

The Seahawks’ newest wide receiver won’t be making his debut this week.

Just-claimed wideout Josh Gordon is among the inactives for the Seahawks today, against the Buccaneers.

That was expected, as they make a speculative claim on a guy the Patriots put on injured reserve before waiving him.

Also inactive for the Seahawks are wide receivers Gary Jennings and John Ursua, running back C.J. Prosise, safeties Quandre Diggs and Delano Hill, and defensive end Quinton Jefferson.

For the Buccaneers, the following players are inactive: Safety M.J. Stewart, center Nate Trewyn, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor, tight end O.J. Howard, wide receiver Amara Darboh, and tight end Jordan Leggett.