Josh Gordon on improved conditioning: “Night and day” since joining Patriots

There have been a lot of differences in wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s life since he was traded from the Browns to the Patriots early this season and Gordon’s physical condition is on the list.

When Gordon initially arrived in New England, he was dealing with a hamstring injury and had work to do on his overall conditioning after missing most of Cleveland’s preseason work so that he could focus on his mental health. On Thursday, Gordon said that he’s not experiencing any issues on that front at this point.

“It’s night and day,” Gordon said, via WEEI.com. “Huge difference. Coach [Moses] Cabrera and the strength staff have been amazing and patient with me, helped me out through my injuries. The training staff, as well, bring me along where I’m safe and mobile. I think I’m as good as I’ve been.”

Gordon has seen the number of passes thrown his way dip over the last two weeks as the Patriots have tried to spread the ball around on offense, but fewer targets has led to greater efficiency. Gordon has caught all eight passes that Tom Brady has sent in his direction the last two weeks and scored a key touchdown against the Vikings in the second half of last Sunday’s win.