Josh Gordon gives update on his chemistry with Patriots QB Tom Brady

Josh Gordon flashed his big play potential in the New England Patriots' 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, and his chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady seems to be improving at a steady pace.

"We have spent a lot of time together," Gordon said when asked if his chemistry with Brady is really coming together. "I would say so. I think over the course of time, talking together, working together after practice, in-between practice – yeah, I get the feel for what he likes and I try to find my way there as best I can. I think it'll get better, it's the first game so we're building."

Gordon tallied three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. He got the Patriots on the board in the first quarter after hauling in a pass from Brady over the middle and running toward the right sideline. He made two Steelers miss before reaching the end zone for New England's first touchdown of the season.

Gordon's other notable highlight came in the third quarter. He hauled in a 42-yard pass from Brady and held onto the football despite taking a huge hit.

Brady and Gordon were a productive duo last year in the 11 games they played together. The 28-year-old wideout posted 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns, laying the foundation for a successful start to the 2019 season Sunday night.

"I think Josh is a great player, and he was last year for us," Brady said. "It's great to have him out there. He's a dynamic player and every game that we play together, there's just more things that come up, there's more trust that's built, and I'll keep finding a way to get him the ball."

Gordon likely will be a huge part of the Patriots passing attack going forward. He's a deep threat downfield, he isn't afraid to go over the middle and he is among the best in the league at making contested catches. Gordon can do a lot of different things, but he doesn't have to shoulder too much of the burden thanks to the incredible depth of the Patriots receiving corps.

