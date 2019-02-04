Josh Gordon gets a Super Bowl ring

He’s suspended and reportedly still in rehab. But Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has won a Super Bowl ring.

The 27-year-old receiver, who had his best season since 2013 in 11 games with the Patriots before triggering his latest suspension for violating the terms of the substance-abuse policy, will receive the piece of jewelry that goes to the NFL champion.

The bigger question is whether Gordon will be playing for the Patriots, or anyone else, in 2019. A report from NFL Media (which can be regarded in matters such as this as an announcement from the league) that he may be reinstated for training camp underscores the reality that the NFL currently does whatever it wants to do when it comes to the terms of the policy, which as written would compel a mandatory suspension of at least one calendar year.

But it’s good that the league will work with players, instead of adhering to the strict letter of the law. It’s definitely good for Gordon and the Patriots, who may be together again as New England begins to embark on its quest for a seventh Super Bowl championship.