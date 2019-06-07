Josh Gordon gets his Super Bowl ring

Receiver Josh Gordon has been through plenty since arriving in the NFL nearly seven years ago via round two of the supplemental draft. While he still has plenty of hoops through which to jump in order to return to the NFL, he now has the one thing that all NFL players aspire to obtain.

Gordon has a Super Bowl ring.

Multiple accounts, reports, and photos from Thursday night’s ring event at the home of Robert Kraft indicate the Gordon was present — and that he received a ring.

He should. Gordon became a key part of the roster after being traded by Cleveland to New England early in the 2018 regular season. Even though Gordon was suspended yet again by the NFL for violating the substance-abuse policy, he earned the primary individual reward for the ultimate team achievement in the NFL.

Gordon could be reinstated before the start of the 2019 season. His presence would boost an offense that currently is dealing with the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski.