Josh Gordon in full pads at Sunday’s practice

Patriots receiver Josh Gordon is back in practice shape if not game shape.

According to multiple reports, Gordon was dressed in full pads and wearing a helmet. It’s an indication Gordon has passed his physical and is off the non-football injury list.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon on Aug. 16. The Patriots placed Gordon on NFI two days later.

His return to the 90-player roster will move him a step closer to playing the Patriots’ season opener.

The Patriots added receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas to their active roster last week, removing them from the physically unable to perform list.

Safety Patrick Chung returned to practice Sunday, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. He missed a practice session last week and the preseason game against Carolina after news broke of his indictment in Belknap County, New Hampshire, on felony cocaine possession charges.