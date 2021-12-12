Josh Gordon has been playing meaningful snaps for the Chiefs, but hasn’t made too much of an impact on Kansas City’s offense.

That changed midway through the second quarter, as the receiver caught his first touchdown since 2019.

On third-and-goal, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a strike to Gordon for a 1-yard touchdown.

That gave Kansas City a 28-0 lead.

Entering Sunday’s contest, Gordon had just two catches for 18 yards in eight games.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu had given Kansas City an extra possession when he picked off a Derek Carr pass that tight end Foster Moreau bobbled and dropped.

Las Vegas has three turnovers in the first half.

Josh Gordon’s first touchdown gives Chiefs 28-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk