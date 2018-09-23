Josh Gordon, Ezekiel Ansah are inactive for Sunday night game

Receiver Josh Gordon won’t make his Patriots’ debut tonight as New England listed him among its inactives.

Gordon was a limited participant in practice this week with a hamstring injury after the Patriots traded with the Browns for him. New England listed him as questionable.

Cleveland decided to move on from Gordon when he reported to work late last Saturday with a hamstring injury. He said he injured the hamstring during a photo shoot the previous night.

The Patriots’ other inactives are offensive tackle Cole Croston, offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), safety Patrick Chung (concussion) and tight end Jacob Hollister (chest).

The Lions will get starting right guard T.J. Lang back after he missed last week’s game with a back injury. Cornerback Darius Slay, who was diagnosed with a concussion last week, also is active.

But defensive end Ezekiel Ansah remains out with a shoulder injury. The Lions listed him as questionable.

Ansah was injured in the season opener and missed last week’s game with the injury.

The Lions’ other inactives are tight end Michael Roberts (knee), receiver Brandon Powell, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (knee), guard Joe Dahl and running back Ameer Abdullah.