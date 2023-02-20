Josh Gordon debuts in the XFL with 74 yards and a touchdown

The biggest name in XFL 3.0 belongs to receiver Josh Gordon, who once upon a time generated more receiving yards in a single NFL season than Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens ever did.

Gordon plays for the Seattle Sea Dragons. On Sunday night, he caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

In all, Seattle (and former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci) threw 54 passes during a 22-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders. The touchdown to Gordon came on a Mahomesian backyard scramble, capped with a desperation backhanded flip to Gordon.

Gordon could have been something special in the NFL. Still only 31, he could still play well enough in the XFL to make his way back to the NFL.

He’s off to a decent start.

