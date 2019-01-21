Josh Gordon congratulates Patriots on Super Bowl berth with heartfelt message originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Josh Gordon has nothing but love for New England.

The troubled wide receiver, who played in 11 games with the Patriots this season before being suspended indefinitely, immediately took to Instagram to congratulate the team that took a chance on him for reaching the Super Bowl.

Gordon also congratulated the Patriots on their Divisional Round victory over the Chargers.

While it was an unhappy ending for Gordon in New England, it's clear the 27-year-old is grateful for everything the Patriots organization did for him while he was on the roster.

