The Chiefs waived wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday and the league’s other 31 teams passed on a chance to add him to the roster.

Per the NFL’s daily transaction wire, Gordon cleared waivers and became a free agent. He is not expected to remain on the open market for long.

Gordon is expected to re-sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad. Gordon did not play in either of the team’s playoff wins and had just five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in his 12 regular season appearances with the team.

The Chiefs filled the open roster spot by activating defensive tackle Khalen Saunders off of injured reserve.

Josh Gordon clears waivers, is expected back on Chiefs practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk