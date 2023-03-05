Josh Gordon catches game-winning TD for XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons

Barry Werner
This borders on unfairness.

The XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons earned their first win of the season on Saturday, thanks to a former NFL star.

Josh Gordon, who has had numerous suspensions during his time in the NFL, caught 6 passes for 118 yards and 2 scores. His 65-yard catch with about a minute left gave the Sea Dragons the 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers.

The play from all sorts of angles:

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci had a huge game, connecting on 29-of-37 passes for 377 yards and 4 TDs.

The Vipers’ Brett Hundley threw for 228 yards and a pair of TDs. He also rushed for 66 yards and a score in a losing cause.

 

