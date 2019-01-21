Josh Gordon breaks social media silence to congratulate Patriots on AFC title
Back in December, Josh Gordon leaving the New England Patriots as news of a suspension broke seemed like a big blow to the team.
By late January, everything ended up as it always does, with the Patriots going to the Super Bowl. They didn’t miss Gordon after all, although one has to assume Gordon missed the Patriots.
After the Patriots won the AFC championship, Gordon congratulated his former team. It was his first post on Instagram since Dec. 18, two days before everyone learned of his latest suspension. He hasn’t posted on Twitter since Dec. 18.
To the most passionate, dedicated, honorable, & hardest working group of men I’ve ever met. The integrity, love, and passion you guys share for the game will echo throughout your legacy.. #onemore #lfg 🔥🐐🍀
The #onemore hashtag doesn’t ring too hollow. Even though Gordon only played in 11 games for the Patriots after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns, he was third on the team with 720 receiving yards this season. He presumably would get a Super Bowl ring from the team. He did contribute in a significant way to the Patriots’ success.
Gordon is in many ways the NFL’s Greek tragedy. He is one of the NFL’s most talented players on the rare occasion he’s in the league and not serving a drug suspension. His personal demons have been hard to overcome.
Gordon would have been one of the best stories of Super Bowl week, instead he’ll have to keep rooting his teammates on from afar.
