Josh Gordon should be back in NFL this season, Tim Montgomery says

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in August that reinstatement for troubled receiver Josh Gordon is no closer to being reviewed than it has been in the past. But Gordon's counselor, former Olympic Gold medalist and world-record holder Tim Montgomery, thinks the Pro Bowler will have his indefinite drug ban lifted soon.

"He's coming, Montgomery told Cleveland.com Tuesday. "I think he's going to be there this season.

Montgomery, who specializes in working with troubled athletes, says Gordon is still in rehab, hoping to prove once again to the NFL he is a changed man.

"From what I've seen, he's in a different place than what he was six, seven months ago, Montgomery said. "He's come a long, long way from when we first started working together.

Gordon applied for reinstatement in March, but the league denied his petition in May.

Gordon has been suspended for the majority of his career, but saw a brief glimpse of playing time last year when the league conditionally reinstated him to participate in training camp and preseason games. However, he entered a rehab facility before the regular season began and was placed on indefinite suspension once again.

"Josh feels like he's been let down by the people closest to him, Montgomery said. "Where Josh comes from, marijuana is considered like a cigarette. That's just his mentality. Josh has been tossed around. He goes to college and he gets kicked out. Then he goes to the NFL and he gets kicked out. Josh feels like he's been punished repeatedly for something everyone else is doing.

Gordon hasn't been on the field in the regular season since 2014, when he started five games for Cleveland. With the Browns likely moving on from him and his inability to get reinstated, other teams may not feel like he's worth the effort. At 26, the receiver is still young and looked talented in last year's preseason, but the suspensions will scare away at least a few teams.





"Josh tried to beat the system,'' Montgomery said. "He tried to numb his brain from his past, from being disappointed. 'So if you're not going to let me smoke, I'll start drinking.' When Josh first came to me, he was dipping and he was smoking Black and Milds. He needed to do something because they had taken everything else away from him.'

Gordon, the NFL's 2013 receiving leader, was a second-round pick by the Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft after being suspended for his 2011 season at Baylor for a failed drug test.