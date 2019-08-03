Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement

It’s unclear when receiver Josh Gordon will be cleared to return to the NFL. It is clear that Gordon is trying to get back in.

Charean Williams of PFT reports that Gordon has applied for reinstatement.

Gordon has been suspended on multiple occasions by the league for violations of the substance-abuse policy. Most recently, the league suspended him during the 2018 season, at a time when he had emerged as a legitimate receiving threat for the Patriots.

And the Patriots definitely could use him, if they can get him back. And the NFL could use him, too, because the more highly-skilled players the NFL can get on the field, the more compelling the games can be, the more people will be inclined to watch the games, the higher the ratings for the games will be, and the more money everyone will make.

In 11 games last season, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdown.