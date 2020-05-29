Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown rumors show Seahawks desperate to catch 49ers

One yard. One yard is all that kept Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch fresh off bartending duty at the Coliseum and Pete Carroll from winning the NFC West and sending the 49ers to the wild-card round.

The Seahawks, despite their flawed roster, still appear to be a big threat to the 49ers in the division. As long as Seattle has Wilson under center that will remain true. But the Seahawks know they need more to keep up with the 49ers' loaded roster, which is why there continues to be rumors of their interest in signing Antonio Brown and bringing back Josh Gordon.

Longtime reporter John Clayton told 710 ESPN in Seattle that there is an 85 percent chance the Seahawks bring back Gordon, while it's very unlikely Brown takes his circus to the Pacific Northwest.

Earlier this morning, @JohnClaytonNFL told @dannyoneil and @GallantSays that there's just a 5% chance #Seahawks sign @AB84



However, he says there's an 85% chance they re-sign @JOSH_GORDONXII



We continue the wide receiver conversation NOW on @710ESPNSeattle







— Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) May 27, 2020

Gordon, 28, was suspended in December after playing five games with the Seahawks for violating the NFL's drug and performance-enhancing drug policies. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in March that Gordon plans to apply for reinstatement but it's clear if he would face further discipline if he's allowed back into the league or if the NFL's more relaxed marijuana policies will allow him back without further punishment.

Story continues

As for Brown, Clayton reported May 20 that Wilson would love to add the former Pro Bowler. That, however, is unlikely as Brown's current legal troubles make it impossible to determine if the NFL will allow him to play once he signs with a team.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



The Seahawks' rumored interest in two talented but troubled wide receivers underscores a few things. The first, which we knew, is that coach Pete Carroll never has met a gamble he didn't like. The second is that, as close as they were to the NFC West title last year, Seattle knows Wilson needs help in order to be a true threat to the 49ers.

The Seahawks have D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but after those two there's a stark drop off when it comes to offensive weapons. Running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny both have trouble staying healthy as does tight end Will Dissly who has had a season-ending injury two years in a row.

Seattle signed running back Carlos Hyde to add another ball carrier to their backfield, but they need to give Wilson another explosive playmaker to maximize one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Despite the loss of DeForest Buckner, the 49ers' defense still figures to be among the top units in the NFL. Of the four games the 49ers lost last season, one came in overtime to Wilson, one to Lamar Jackson in a rain-soaked affair, one came to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones and the other was to Patrick Mahomes and the "Legion of Zoom" in the Super Bowl.

As shown, the best way to combat the 49ers' ferocious defense is by having a top-flight quarterback and multiple explosive offensive weapons.

The Seahawks' record last year was indicative of Wilson's greatness and not of a complete roster. The Seahawks ranked 14th in scoring differential at (plus-0.6). They won a number of close games but still have many warts on their roster which they trust Wilson to cover up. Their offensive line will have three new starters in 2020, and it will be difficult for them to build chemistry with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic altering the offseason.

[RELATED: 49ers new rival Hopkins vows he's best WR in NFL]

Wilson, 31, is in his prime and remains the best player in the division. He has the ability to will the Seahawks to a win on any given Sunday. But even the greats need help.

The Seahawks know their roster doesn't stack up to the 49ers, and so visions of Gordon or Brown catching passes from Wilson will dance through the head of Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

But Gordon isn't the player he was five years ago and Brown is just as likely to be in a straightjacket as a Seahawks uniform come fall.

The 49ers have the upper hand on their rivals and the Seahawks' constant infatuation with troubled receivers shows their desperation.

Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown rumors show Seahawks desperate to catch 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



