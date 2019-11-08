Josh Gordon already making a positive impact on DK Metcalf with Seahawks

There aren't many receivers that make DK Metcalf feel like he's looking in the mirror. Josh Gordon is one of the few.

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers last week and Friday marked just his second practice with his new team. And yet, Metcalf (6-foot-4, 229 pounds) said he's already learning from Gordon (6-foot-3, 225 pounds).

"You're never too old to keep learning," Metcalf said. "I'm trying to pick everybody's brain. There's always new things to be learned. Josh is the first receiver I've been on the team with who's like a similar build as me."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon has apparently taken a studious approach to his first week in Seattle.

"He's not really talkative," Metcalf said. "Just seeing him work and how he's come in from Day 1 trying to learn the offense and how he runs routes. I'm trying to pick his brain while we're at practice and trying to learn some new stuff from him."

It didn't take long for Gordon to impress Metcalf in their first practice together on Thursday. Metcalf said he remembers watching Gordon's 1,600-yard season back in 2013. The rookie believes Gordon still possesses the same All-Pro traits.

Metcalf was impressed by the way Gordon gets off the ball. According to Metcalf, Gordon showed a low stance coming off the ball to allow him to play physical, maintain his balance and stop on a dime.

"He looks real good out there. I'm just trying to mimic him," Metcalf said. "He's a dog and goes and gets the ball. He's not letting little DBs bully him around. He's going to attack the ball in the air, and he's finishing in the end zone."

Gordon's biggest asset is his experience. He's not only been a productive player in this league, but he's had to persevere through adversity on several occasions. There are lessons to pass down both on the field and off.

Story continues

But as Metcalf noted, it sounds like Gordon is taking a lead by example approach while also getting up to speed himself.

"He knows what he's doing out there," Metcalf said. "He's been in clutch situations. He's seen some of the top corners in the league. I see him taking notes. I'm trying to compete with him taking notes."

Gordon posted 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games for the Patriots this season. He was then put in Injured Reserve with knee and ankle injuries before being waived two weeks later. Gordon practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday as he continues to deal with the ankle injury, although he should be good to go for Monday night against the 49ers.

As for Metcalf, the rookie has 29 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns on the year. He's coming off of his best game with six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Bucs in Week 9.

Metcalf made several standout plays in the fourth quarter and overtime during that win against Tampa Bay, none bigger than his 29-yard reception down the left sideline in OT. He also caught a 53-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter for what should have been the game-winning score.

Metcalf said he's been seeing "quite a lot" of man coverage due to the attention defenses are forced to give Tyler Lockett. That 53-yard touchdown was a perfect illustration of that. Lockett and Metcalf each ran a deep crossing route, Lockett from right to left and Metcalf from left to right.

The safety went with Lockett which meant Metcalf just had to beat Bucs corner Jamel Dean in a footrace. Advantage Metcalf.

"I knew at that point it was just me and my man," Metcalf said. "Russ saw me, threw me the ball and put it in the perfect position for me to catch and run."

Consistent production from Metcalf, especially to that degree, would provide a huge lift to Seattle's offense and take some of the pressure off of Lockett's shoulders.

That's where Gordon comes in. He has the opportunity to not only help bring Metcalf along from a mental standpoint, but to also add an extra dimension to the Seahawks passing game. Gordon's highly-anticipated debut will be one of the biggest storylines going into Seattle's primetime matchup against San Francisco on Monday.

Josh Gordon already making a positive impact on DK Metcalf with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest