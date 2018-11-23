Josh Gordon admits he has more "potential to be reached" with Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FOXBORO -- Josh Gordon hasn't been in this position before. It's the day after Thanksgiving, and not only is the team he's on in the playoff hunt, it's leading the division and in the running for the No. 1 seed in the conference.



After four seasons with the Browns and two away from football entirely, Gordon acknowledged to reporters on Friday that this was a foreign feeling for him.



"It's different. It's different, that's for sure," he said. "It's exciting, though. It's motivational for me, for everybody. I've never really had the opportunity before, considering the circumstances, so it's great to have the opportunity now. It's a blessing. I'm looking forward to it. It's awesome."



Gordon has quickly worked his way into quarterback Tom Brady's circle of trust. The receiver has been given the locker stall immediately to the right of Brady's, and he's become one of Brady's most-targeted receivers.



In the last three games, Gordon has seen 27 passes thrown his way. He has 26 catches for 477 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Patriots this season.

















MORE PATRIOTS



That he's remained on the field and a factor has allowed Gordon to already surpass some of the expectations set for him when he was acquired via trade in September. He said he's been helped by the teammates around him in his goal to remain available.



"I'm just led by the guys here that lead me," Gordon said. "I watch how they do it. This is a bunch of professional guys who are leaders of men, and I'm just going to follow suit. They're making it real easy for me to come in and do my job."







With Rob Gronkowski expected to return Sunday, and as Gordon continues to work himself into condition, the Patriots still likely haven't seen everything Gordon can do for them.

Story Continues

He acknowledged there's still plenty of room for improvement on his end.

"Yeah, I think there's a lot more room to expand upon and potential to be reached," he said. "It just goes to how much room I put in. Let it manifest itself on the field. The most I can do is just stay consistent in my work ethic and the rest will just work itself out eventually."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE