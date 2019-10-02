Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon joined the list of players on the team’s injury report on Wednesday.

Gordon was listed as a limited participant in the session due to a knee issue. It’s the first time that Gordon has been listed with an injury this season. He joined fellow wideout Julian Edelman (chest) in the limited group.

Gordon has appeared in all four games this year. He has 14 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown on the year.

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower was limited with a shoulder injury. He did not play in last Sunday’s win over Buffalo.

Quarterback Tom Brady has been limited in early practices the last two weeks, but does not appear on Wednesday’s report. Running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel), safety Nate Ebner (groin) and punt returner Gunner Olszewski (hamstring) were also limited as on-field preparations for Washington got underway.