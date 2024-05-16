Josh Giddey out of starting lineup for Thunder vs Mavericks in Game 5 of NBA playoffs

Josh Giddey will come off the bench for Game 5 between OKC and Dallas on Wednesday.

The Thunder will give the starting nod to Isaiah Joe. This marks the first time in Giddey's three-year career that he'll come off the bench, snapping a streak of 218 games that includes the playoffs.

Giddey's role has declined throughout OKC's Western Conference semifinals series, which is tied at 2-2. The former No. 6 overall pick in 2021 averaged six points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes throughout the first four games.

The addition of Joe to the starting lineup will give OKC some much-needed perimeter shooting. The Thunder is shooting just 35.2% from deep this series, but Joe is a 3-point specialist who shot a career-high 41.6% in that department during the regular season.

Game 5 is set for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in OKC. The winner of Game 5 when a series is tied 2-2 has gone on to win the series 82% of the time.

More: Has Josh Giddey regressed in NBA playoffs? Mark Daigneault defends OKC Thunder guard

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Josh Giddey out of starting lineup for Thunder vs Mavericks in Game 5