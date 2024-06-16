Josh Giddey report card: OKC Thunder guard's struggles were overstated

Editor’s note: Over the next few weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations. Next up in the series, Josh Giddey.

No Thunder player drew more criticism — some warranted, some not — than Josh Giddey. From an embarrassing off-court issue at the beginning of the season to getting played off the court in the playoffs, Year 3 was a challenging one for the Aussie guard.

“There’s been a lot,” Giddey said in his exit interview. “There’s been days where you don’t feel like getting out of bed for a number of reasons. I’m just lucky to have people around me that care, that were there for me.”

Giddey was equally honest about his postseason struggles, particularly in the Mavericks series, when, for the first time in his career, he came off the bench.

“I made a promise to myself that whether I play five minutes or 40 minutes, I’m going to be the best teammate I can be,” Giddey said. “I’m going to be up off the bench cheering for the guys and being supportive.”

After averaging a career-low 25.1 minutes in the regular season, Giddey’s playing time plummeted to 18.1 minutes per game in the playoffs. He averaged 12.7 minutes in the Mavericks series.

The flaws in Giddey’s game are loud. He’s a subpar 3-point shooter and defender. His best asset, as a prolific passer, is minimized on a Thunder team in which Giddey started alongside a ball-dominant superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a rising star in Jalen Williams.

Giddey was exiled to the corner of the court, where late in the season opposing defenses, often using their center to defend Giddey, dared him to shoot.

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

But Giddey actually improved as a 3-point shooter. After shooting 26.3% and 32.5% from 3-point range in his first two seasons, Giddey shot a career-best 33.7% this season. Still below average, yes, but if we knew Giddey would improve seven percentage points from his first year to third, who wouldn’t take that?

It’s all about perspective for Giddey, who won’t turn 22 until October. Giddey is 18 months younger than Jalen Williams. He’s five months younger than Chet Holmgren.

“Twenty-one-year-olds generally have up and down years,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in his exit interview.

Despite his individual struggles, it’s not like Giddey was detrimental to the team. He was a full-time starter on a 57-win team. A staple of a starting lineup that outscored opponents by 10.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Thunder had an 8.2 net rating with Giddey on the court — outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per 100 possessions. With Giddey off the court, the Thunder’s net rating dropped to 6.0.

Contrary to the eye test, the Thunder was even better in the playoffs with Giddey on the court (10.1 net rating). When he was off the court, OKC’s net rating in the playoffs fell to 4.1.

Giddey shot 45.3% overall, including 35.3% from 3-point range in the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) celebrates making a 3-pointer beside New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Oklahoma City won 124-92.

The numbers, without context, aren’t damning. But Thunder coach Mark Daigneault’s decision to slash Giddey’s minutes and remove him from the starting lineup were. And it was a move, albeit at an odd time, that was hard to argue with.

Giddey was 3-of-16 from 3-point range against the Mavericks. The Thunder had a Celtics-esque five-out attack in theory, but the Mavericks exposed Giddey as the weak link.

“He has to get better,” Presti said, “but the team also has to get better.”

Teams putting their centers on Giddey was a byproduct of those centers not being able to defend the Thunder’s center: Chet Holmgren.

“Which is a great thing, because we have a player in Holmgren who is so unique that they’re scheming against the youngest team in the league,” Presti said. “That’s happened a lot for us.”

So, what’s next? What does the Thunder do with a 6-foot-8, 21-year-old guard who, as of now, is a liability from behind the arc and on defense, but who is a superb passer, rhythmic creator, good rebounder and, as he showed in his exit interview, accountable.

The former No. 6 pick is eligible for an extension this summer as he enters the last year of his rookie contract. Rarely does the Thunder let a player get to restricted free agency, but Presti raised the possibility.

“We’ll sit down and have those conversations relative to his contract when those are appropriate,” Presti said, “but we also don’t have to do anything right now, either, because he has another year.”

If anyone had the right to gripe during his exit interview (looking at you Gordon Hayward), it would’ve been Giddey. Instead, he did the opposite.

“I love it here,” Giddey said. “This is a home away from home. I love everything about this place, the city, the fans.”

Could the Thunder trade Giddey? Absolutely. But odds are, Giddey will be on the roster come training camp. With a new contract? Who knows. What’s even a realistic number, $20 million annually? And if he is back, does Giddey start or come off the bench?

Giddey’s season raised all sorts of questions.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket beside Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Oklahoma City won 117-95.

Josh Giddey by the numbers

1,200. Giddey’s 1,200 career assists are fourth-most in Thunder history behind Russell Westbrook (6,897), Kevin Durant (2,171) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1,606).

5th. Giddey’s 1,200 career assists are fifth-most all-time among players 21 and younger behind only Stephon Marbury (1,663), LeBron James (1,563), Luka Doncic (1,534) and Trae Young (1,213).

11. Giddey is tied with Ja Morant with 11 career triple-doubles, 57th on the all-time list.

Josh Giddey offseason homework

Improving his shot, of course.

Almost 40% of his 3-point looks came from the corners, where Giddey shot 36.7%. Becoming a consistent shooter from the corners is crucial to Giddey’s success.

Josh Giddey grade: C-

Giddey underperformed relative to role and expectations. And he had a miserable series against the Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals.

But his season wasn’t as bad as it seemed.

He improved as a 3-point shooter and was first on the team in assists and third in rebounds per 36 minutes.

