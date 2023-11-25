Josh Giddey playing for Thunder as NBA probes alleged relationship with minor

Just one day after an NBA spokesman confirmed the league was looking into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor that stemmed from a social media post, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is playing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, head coach Mark Daigneault said.

"Available to play, will play," Daigneault said of his availability. "No change in status from a basketball standpoint. Still, I have no comment on anything else."

Asked what makes him comfortable with his decision to play while the league looks into the situation, Daigneault said, "Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we’ve made. It’s really not even a decision, to be honest with you."

When asked if the NBA looking into things will impact Giddey's availability moving forward, Daigneault said "it’s obviously a league matter at this point," and that "the ball is in their court on that."

Giddey, in his first public comments since the accusations of a relationship with an underage girl were posted late Wednesday night on X, told media after practice Friday that he has "no further comment right now."

"I get the question, guys," Giddey added. "I completely understand you guys want to know about it. Just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey’s availability today (he’ll play) and moving forward. pic.twitter.com/nyqwLU9oHZ — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) November 25, 2023

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder's Josh Giddey 'will play' as NBA conducts investigation