Josh Giddey opens up on future with OKC Thunder, benching in NBA playoffs

The more he thought about it, the more his voice seemed to break. Josh Giddey had been so composed, so transparent, even through mentions of his darkest days from a cloudy year — off-court allegations, an on-court rollercoaster, a season that ended with him beginning games on the bench.

It wasn’t until Giddey considered why he still felt fortunate that his words began to sound weighed down.

“There's been days where you don't feel like getting out of bed for a number of reasons,” Giddey said during his exit interview Sunday. “As I said, I'm just lucky to have people around me that care, that were there for me. Coming in the gym everyday, seeing my teammates, that helps."

Giddey observed social media vitriol all year. About his whereabouts, about his fit with the emerging Thunder. Since the early season, teams collectively changed the way they defended him, both in hopes of limiting OKC’s offensive fluidity and with a lack of respect for Giddey as a shooter.

Until then, his future with the organization had never quite been questioned.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket beside Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Oklahoma City won 117-95.

As the Thunder looks to build on what could be the first playoff run inside a decade of them with its current core, Giddey’s place in that timeline will likely continue to be examined. For Giddey, his idea of the vision includes him.

“I love it here,” Giddey said, asked about his rookie extension eligibility. “This is home away from home. I love everything about this place, the city, the fans. Every time I wake up in the morning, I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to see the guys.”

A lottery pick just three years ago, Giddey’s buoyant tone drowned out the things he’d handled this season. He’d started every game of his career before the postseason, when he was swapped out for Isaiah Joe in the final two games. For most of his life, he’d only ever had the ball placed in his hands.

The changes, the noise. All of it eroded Giddey’s pep at different points this season.

“The first two games of the playoffs against Dallas, I didn't play a lot,” Giddey said. “I was not playing well, and I was probably in my own head. I wasn't being a good teammate. I just felt bad. Even after we won Game 1, I just was trying to be happy, but I was also so worried internally, I couldn't fully get around the guys the way I wanted to. It was a bad feeling.

“I was just so self-centered and worried about me that it impacted the way I was supporting my teammates and being a good teammate.”

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

The Australian guard admitted it hadn’t been the first time he’d felt that way all season. That the doubt had long crept in, and that the season’s early going invited unwelcome thoughts.

Each time, he funneled back to the organization. His teammates, the staff. He’d been approached by coach Mark Daigneault prior to the postseason about the possibility of being moved to the bench. Shortly after it actually occurred, Giddey figured he gained perspective.

“I wanted to have just the right approach to it where, as I said, whether I'm playing 5 minutes or 30 minutes, I'm there for my guys,” Giddey said. “I'm supporting them the whole time. I'm up off the bench. I'm cheering, being loud and energetic.

“It's a tough pill to swallow. But as I said, for a 21-year-old to go through this now, it's probably good for me.”

If Giddey’s future in OKC is dependent on improving on the areas he’d been targeted for this season, he’s accepted that. He conceded blame for his part in his sinking role. He was open about wanting to be a better shooter.

The consideration of Giddey’s rookie extension will be among general manager Sam Presti's top priorities entering the summer. The Thunder is still a couple seasons away before it'll look to stack extensions like old vinyl records. Before money truly becomes an issue. It ensures the preceding decisions require that much more precision.

If this season portended anything, OKC's vision is to enjoy a decade of building around its new Big Three. All Giddey could speak about Sunday was what part he'd play.

“I can't wait to get back next season and show that I'm a different player,” Giddey said, “and to never let what happened this series happen again.”

