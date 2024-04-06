Josh Giddey gets the And-1

With the fantasy basketball playoffs nearly complete in most leagues, Dan Titus looks back at a trio of unlikely heroes who performed when we needed it most.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to discuss the breaking news that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. The trio dive into the how and why of the blockbuster trade, including what went wrong for Diggs in Buffalo, how the Texans decided to put all their chips on the table, Diggs as a personality fit in Houston, what it means for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and how this trade shapes the AFC playoff race for years to come.
It’s the final weekend of the college basketball season and the two best point guards in the class of 2020 are not only still playing, but will face off against each other.
Mariota's previous number had an important meaning.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
This obviously isn't happening.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.