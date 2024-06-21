Josh Giddey’s departure opens ball-handling reps for Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace

As Josh Giddeys exits the Oklahoma City Thunder, a vacuum of ball-handling possessions must be filled.

Even though he downsized in his role this past season, the 21-year-old averaged the third-most touches and second-most passes for OKC last season. With him shipped to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, it frees up notable playmaker reps.

Sam Presti hopes players like Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace can exploit the opportunities. Both showed flashes of being playmakers last season but never established that as a strength.

Considering how young they are, they have plenty of room to grow. Being secondary playmakers can fill them out as well-rounded contributors.

“One of the things that we were also trying to account for with the decision to move ahead with the trade with Josh was we do want to try to continue to open up opportunities for Chet and continue to explore that potential with him with the ball,” Presti said.

“The decision with Josh also pushes more ball-handling responsibilities to Cason, who’s a player that we think very highly of but is going to need room to grow and opportunity.

“Even if those immediate dividends may not be perfect because that’s how people and players get better, but they need to be exposed to those opportunities.”

Even though Caruso is a much smoother fit with the Thunder, he lacks playmaking skills. The 30-year-old is a low-usage player who will be more of a catch-and-shoot threat than a pick-and-roll maestro.

This deal will have a trickle-down effect on playmaking duties among the rest of the roster.

If Holmgren and Wallace can turn into effective ball-handlers, that will help strengthen OKC’s hopes of having a roster filled with players who can dribble, pass and shoot.

