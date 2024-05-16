Josh Giddey benched for Isaiah Joe ahead of Round 2 Game 5 against Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have changed their starting lineup ahead of their Game 5 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. For the first time in his career, Josh Giddey will come off the bench.

The Thunder elected to start Isaiah Joe ahead of the 21-year-old. This move marks the first major rotation change for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Giddey has struggled in Round 2 against the Mavericks, seeing his playing time dwindle. In OKC’s Game 4 win, Giddey was on the bench to start the second half, being replaced by Joe.

The sharpshooter provides the Thunder spacing. Dallas will have to respect him from the perimeter, which it hasn’t done against Giddey.

The series is tied at 2-2. The rest of the starters remain the same in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire