Josh Giddey addresses allegation of an inappropriate relationship

During Friday’s practice, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey addressed online reports of him having an inappropriate relationship with a potentially underage girl.

In his first public comments since the allegations arose on Wednesday night, Giddey stated that he had no comments to give on the situation.

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said.

When asked about it again, Giddey stuck to his original answer.

“I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Giddey said.

When asked about Giddey’s allegations potentially causing a distraction, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also declined to give a definitive answer.

“Personal matter and I have no comment on it,” Daigneault said. ” And that’ll be my answer on anything related.”

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire