Josh Gibson soon to own several MLB records; Lobo legend Petie Gibson says grandfather inspired more than athletic achievement

May 28—Petie Gibson never needed to see it in a record book. He knows the greatness of his grandfather, Baseball Hall of Famer Josh Gibson.

It is, after all in his blood, his DNA, his soul.

But that doesn't mean that learning that Major League Baseball, at long last, was moving to include Negro Leagues statistics in its official historical record books — and thus placing his grandfather's name atop some of the sport's more storied records — wasn't pretty special.

"I'm elated. Just thankful for the fact that you called me because I did not know this was taking place. I did not know," said Petie Gibson, the 75-year-old UNM Lobo basketball legend who spent nearly five decades teaching and coaching elementary school kids in Albuquerque after his playing days. Gibson played for the Lobos from 1968 to 1971, leading the team and the Western Athletic Conference in assists each season.

"... All the effort, the blood, sweat and tears that he put into the game, is finally manifesting itself, where it really needs to be. I'm really happy for him."

The news Tuesday about MLB officially recognizing most, though not all, of Negro Leagues player statistics (more than 2,300 players in all, including Josh Gibson) is no mere footnote in a sport that seems to cherish and revere numbers, statistics and history more than any other.

These are move over, Ty Cobb type changes; take a step back, Babe Ruth sort of shifts.

Josh Gibson is now MLB's all-time career leader in batting average at .372, moving past Cobb's .367.

Josh Gibson's career slugging percentage (.718) and OPS (1.177) are now atop those lists, pushing Ruth down to No. 2 (.690 and 1.164, respectively).

Josh Gibson's .466 average for the Homestead Grays in 1943 is now considered the single-season record.

In 1969, a committee on baseball records moved to recognize six major leagues as those that would make up the official statistical record book of the sport. In December 2020 — 73 years after Gibson's death and 48 years after his induction into the Hall of Fame — MLB announced that it would be "correcting a longtime oversight" and would add the Negro Leagues to that statistical record book.

But it would require a lengthy verification process.

Tuesday afternoon, a source revealed, first to USA Today and later to the Associated Press and others, that day has arrived and the official announcement will be Wednesday with the updated baseball statistical database being made public on June 20 ahead of a special St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, which is paying tribute to the Negro Leagues.

John Thorn, MLB's official historian, estimated 72% of Negro Leagues records from 1920-1948 (Gibson played from 1930-46) are included and additional research might lead to future modifications. He noted that a four-homer game by Gibson in 1938 and a home run by Willie Mays in August 1948 could not be included because complete game accounts have not been found.

For Edward "Petie" Gibson, just completing his first year of retirement from his half century of elementary school teaching and coaching (31 years at La Mesa Elementary and 17 years at Alamosa Elementary), Tuesday's news was welcome, just not entirely necessary.

He never met his grandfather, being born one year after Josh Gibson's death at the age of 35, but Petie heard all the stories — about how far his grandfather could hit the ball or how for every person who referred to his grandfather as "the black Babe Ruth" there was another who referred to Ruth as "the white Josh Gibson."

"I really wish that I could have met him and he could have been a grandfather, and we would have had a grandfather/grandson relationship," Petie Gibson said. "That means a lot to me. ...

"It's great for people to be recognized for their accomplishments, no matter what the race, you know? Yeah, it was it was very difficult around the time that my grandfather played. It just was there. Jackie (Robinson) broke through. My grandfather was right there with him, instrumental. Cool Papa Bell. Satchel Paige. All the great players. Man, I was elated when he got inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame (in 1972). I haven't been to Cooperstown, but the thing of it is, it just tickles my heart that he's being recognized and finally has that national stamp of approval."

Petie Gibson is thankful not just because of the bloodline he shares with a man some consider the greatest baseball player ever, but because his grandfather was also a teacher.

"I saw pictures of my grandfather and all the pictures that I saw, there were always kids around," Petie Gibson said. "He was always teaching. (Hall of Famer and former Brooklyn Dodger) Roy Campanella would approach him and asked him for tips as far as his position (catcher) is concerned. He was always willing to extend knowledge, leadership, comments and different things like that. That was a real heavy motivation.

"I think that is what sparked me, because I got that gift. I was able to teach kids. And when I was with a group of children, you want them to be receptive and attentive to what you're bringing to them. And if if you're blessed, you can really make a difference in their lives. And so that's what I believe the Lord had destined for me, and I really believe that. The position he was in allowed him to do that and that sparked me and encouraged me"