Josh Gibson’s grandson happy to see MLB integrate Negro League records

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the addition of Negro League records to its database, Major League Baseball has a new batting champion. The late great Josh Gibson is on top in multiple categories. His .372 batting average put him ahead of Ty Cobb, who batted .367. Gibson is also the leader in slugging percentage and OPS, which moved him ahead of Babe Ruth. The move is big for the game and corrects a lifetime oversight.

“For my grandfather to be recognized, the way he’s been talked about, now here today and the future, I mean, he really put in the work,” said Gibson’s grandson Petie Gibson. “Everybody says it’s a long time coming but, it’s here. So, I’m happy for him. The only thing I wish is that he was alive so that he can actually be present to see it, exactly what his accomplishments mean and, you know, his hard work.”

Petie, a former UNM Lobos star basketball player, said his grandfather would have really been happy if he were alive to see MLB add Negro Leagues records.

