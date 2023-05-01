Josh Falo gets brought in by New York Jets for tryout at rookie minicamp
Josh Falo will get his chance to make an NFL roster. Falo received an invitation to the New York Jets’ rookie minicamp. It at least gives Falo a foot in the door and a chance to show what he can do.
Falo played tight end, linebacker, defensive end and punter at Inderkum High in Sacramento, California. As a senior, he earned USA TODAY All-California Second Team and 2016 Prep Star All-America honors.
The former four-star prospect flashed glimpses of his potential multiple times over his USC career, but injuries caused to miss a lot of playing time.
Falo’s best season at USC was a limited-game campaign in which he totaled 10 catches and 158 yards. Falo did not record a catch in 2020 or 2021. In 2019 and 2022, Falo struggled to see significant action, averaging 4 catches and 26.5 yards and totaling 3 touchdowns. He made some appearances but wasn’t a centerpiece of any USC offense he played for.
Falo ended on a high note in his final season, adding a noticeable amount of size and developing more into a blocking tight end.
Among the players invited to #Jets rookie minicamp: USC TE Josh Falo, per source. 6-5, 248, 4.77 in the 40.
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 30, 2023
