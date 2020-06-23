Josh Emmett reveals long list of injuries from UFC on ESPN 11

Featherweight Josh Emmett defeated Shane Burgos in the UFC on ESPN 11 co-main event on June 20 in Las Vegas, but suffered multiple injuries in the fight. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors and moved Emmett up the 145-pound rankings, but he'll be sidelined for several months.

Emmett revealed his injuries via social media on Monday. They include a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a partially torn medial collateral ligament (MCL), and a fracture, among other injuries.

In the comments, the 35-year old wrote, "When I say I’m willing to go through HELL and suffer any amount of pain to get my hand raised, I mean it!!! #UFC #UFCVegas3 #CantStopWontStop"

Emmett (16-2) is ranked No. 8 in the featherweight division. He's currently riding a three-fight winning streak and has earned bonuses in his last two outings. Unfortunately, it looks like he may have to wait quite a while before capitalizing upon the momentum he has right now.

