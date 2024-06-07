Josh Eilert hired as an assistant coach at Utah

Jun. 6—MORGANTOWN — Former WVU men's basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert has been hired as an assistant coach at the University of Utah, the university announced Thursday.

Eilert spent a total of 17 seasons with the Mountaineers in several capacities until serving as interim head coach for the 2023-24 season following Bob Huggins' dismissal last summer.

"I would like to thank (Utah) coach (Craig) Smith and the University of Utah administration for this incredible opportunity, " Eilert said in a statement. "I have an immense amount of respect for Coach Smith for the way in which he runs his program and the success he has had along the way. I am thrilled to remain a member of the Big 12 Conference, a league that I have spent 17 years in. My family and I are eager to join the Salt Lake City community and represent the University of Utah and this storied basketball program."

Eilert stays in the Big 12 as the Utes are one of four teams transitioning over from the Pac-12 this offseason. Utah went 22-15 (9-11 Pac-12) last season, making it to the semifinal round of the NIT. Smith is an even 50-50 through three seasons leading the Utes.

The Mountaineers went 9-23 overall and 4-14 in conference play with Eilert at the helm last season. An upset win over then-No. 3 Kansas in the Coliseum highlighted the year that ended with a loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament.

WVU hired Darian DeVries from Drake University in March to be Eilert's successor.