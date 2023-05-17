Josh Downs signs rookie deal with Indianapolis Colts

Former North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs is a few weeks into his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts as he hopes to be a staple in the offense for years to come.

After Downs participated in rookie minicamp, the offseason will continue on for the next few weeks. And Downs will participate while under contract.

Downs officially signed his rookie deal with the Colts on Tuesday, becoming the eighth member of the Colts’ draft class to sign his deal. The third-round pick was taken No. 79 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, falling a bit after he had a second-round stock on him leading into the draft.

Signed Josh Downs today… 👍 🏈😄 pic.twitter.com/yVAS0cJ6X1 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 16, 2023

The receiver spent three seasons at North Carolina, catching 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns. He put together back-to-back 1,000 receiving yards and had 100 receptions one year, almost hitting that mark twice.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire